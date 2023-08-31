Reserve Bank of India Releases Holiday List For September; Take A Look

As August comes to an end, you must know all the bank holidays in September, especially if you are not fond of online banking. It could save you the trouble of going all the way from your home to the bank, only to find it closed – which can be quite frustrating. Banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days on different occasions in September. This includes every Sunday, as well as the holiday on every second and fourth Saturday. The list of holidays was made public by the Reserve Bank of India.

September will observe a plethora of significant festivals. The month will observe holidays on Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad and Janmashtami. There are numerous national holidays as well. On that day, all banking operations across the nation will be closed. Some holidays, however, are only observed locally or regionally. Only banks in selected states will be closed on local holidays. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of bank holidays in September.

September 3 is a Sunday and hence banks will remain closed all over the country.

On September 6, banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

On September 7, due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami, there will be a bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

Banks will remain closed across the country due to the second Saturday, that is September 9.

There will be a holiday in banks across the country on September 10, which is a Sunday.

The next Sunday, which is September 17, banks will remain closed across the country.

On September 18, banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Telangana due to Vinayak Chaturthi.

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19.

Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Bhubaneswar due to Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai on September 20.

Banks will remain closed in Kochi, Panaji and Trivandrum on September 22 on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23 will have banks closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Banks will remain closed on Sunday, September 24.

On September 25, due to the birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva, there will be a holiday in banks in Guwahati.

Banks in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Trivandrum will remain closed on September 27 due to Milad-e-Sharif.

On September 28, due to Eid-e-Milad, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar on account of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi on September 29.