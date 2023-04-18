CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketFuel PricesFixed DepositsUPIIncome Tax
Home » Business » Residential vs Commercial Property, Which One To Invest In And Why
1-MIN READ

Residential vs Commercial Property, Which One To Invest In And Why

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 18:05 IST

Delhi, India

There are pros and cons of both properties which have to be weighed by you accordingly.

There are pros and cons of both properties which have to be weighed by you accordingly.

Even though it depends on the size and location if the rent for nearby residential and business properties is compared, the commercial property will typically win.

If you intend to profit from real estate investments, you will undoubtedly struggle with the decision of whether to invest in residential property like a house or apartment, or commercial property like a shop or warehouse. There are pros and cons of both properties which have to be weighed by you accordingly. We can help you with the dilemma by pointing out some factors you need to keep in mind while choosing to invest in property.

Rent

In general, commercial property rents are greater than those for residential property. Even though it depends on the size and location, if the rent for nearby residential and business properties is compared, the commercial property will typically win out. The problem is that the rate and rent of commercial property will decrease if the local market slows down, but the rent of residential property will remain unaffected.

Maintenance

The rent of a commercial property may be higher than that of a residential property, but the landlord is not responsible for the maintenance of a residential property. On the other hand, in commercial property, these expenses also have to be borne by the owner of the property. This can become a burden like an additional expense.

Location

RELATED NEWS

If the commercial property is in a desirable area, you will have no trouble renting out retail space there. It would be challenging for you to locate a tenant if the home is off the market or in an undesirable location for purchasers. In this case, residential real estate is also in the lead. In addition, purchasing a business property is a significant task in and of itself. In general, the risk increases with the rent of business property. Before investing, you must determine the level of risk you are willing to accept.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Business
  2. real estate
  3. investment
first published:April 18, 2023, 18:05 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 18:05 IST