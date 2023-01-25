Restaurants, Schools, Hobby Classes, Hospitals Were Top Searched In 2022: Justdial Report

Rapid digitisation has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and smaller towns, with schools, hobby classes, restaurants, hospitals, PG accommodation services, beauty parlours, hostels, car hire, hotels, and tutorials being the top-10 most searched services in 2022, according to a report by local search-related services firm Justdial.

“Increasingly, smaller towns are also taking to the internet when it comes to searching for services, and in 2022 the number of searches in these towns were 2X of that in big cities. For the report, Justdial analysed data across eight big cities, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad with 700 smaller towns and cities," said Justdial on the ‘Annual Search Report– How India Searched in 2022?’.

It added that the year 2022 proved to be a transitional year for India, beginning with the third COVID-19 wave in the country and gradually progressing to the removal of almost all pandemic-related restrictions. As a result, searches in education, health, and the tourism sector picked up indicating the normalisation of the economy.

“Our annual search report indicates that rapid digitisation has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and smaller towns and cities. Online searches for services have picked up massively in India’s smaller towns and cities in 2022 they saw 2X searches vis-à-vis big cities. In 2021, this was 1.6X as compared to big cities, and hence indicates that smaller towns and cities are increasingly getting online. With consumer services shifting online, service providers across a wide range of services are increasingly using digital platforms to meet demand and Justdial is at the forefront of this revolution," according to a statement.

It added that as Covid cases declined, Indians moved out more than often as demand for tour operators, foreign exchange agents, bungalows on hire and resorts witnessed 2X growth as people took to revenge travel. Searches for hotels during the year went up by 40 per cent and that for rental cars by 70 per cent.

