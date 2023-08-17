Meet 'British Bill Gates' Reuben Singh: The Man Who Matches Turbans To His Rolls-Royce Collection

Buying even one Rolls-Royce is a dream for many, but for Reuben Singh, it turned out to be a reality— all thanks to his hard work and dedication. British entrepreneur of Indian origin, Singh owns not one but 15 Rolls Royce cars. When Reuben Singh’s images went viral, his particular style, which included matching turbans and expensive cars, received international notice. This mesmerising exhibition was part of his Turban challenge, which drew global acclaim.

Who Is Reuben Singh?

Reuben Singh is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AllDayPA (a customer service company) and a private equity firm titled Isher Capital in the United Kingdom. He is a well-known and successful businessman who has achieved billionaire status.

Unfortunately, Singh was subjected to racial abuse and slurs from an Englishman just because he wore a turban. In response to this heinous incident, Singh decided to take up a one-of-a-kind task. He vowed to match the hue of his turban to his Rolls-Royce fleet for a whole week as a dramatic statement against the discriminatory actions he witnessed.

Reuben Singh then began posting images on the internet. He displayed his outstanding Rolls-Royce collection, which included seven vehicles. Each photo showed Singh, standing proudly in front of the spectacular car, decorated in a turban that complemented the vehicle’s colour scheme.

With time, Reuben Singh was not too pleased with the number of Rolls Royce vehicles he owned - causing him to add six more brand-new vehicles to his collection.

Among the expensive cars that he purchased were three Phantom VIIIs and three Cullinan SUVs, all for his own use. The Phantoms are worth around Rs 3.35 crore each, and the Cullinan costs up to Rs 2.32 crore each, as per GQIndia.com.

The new “Jewels Collection” of six cars has been precisely created to mimic the alluring hues of valuable gemstones, thereby earning the moniker “Jewels Collection” reports add. Reuben Singh chose colours reminiscent of ruby, emerald, and sapphire for his new Rolls Royce vehicles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuben Singh (@singhreuben)

Reuben Singh’s Path To Success:

Reuben Singh who settled in the United Kingdom has had a difficult path to his remarkable success. At one point, he was even dubbed the “British Bill Gates.”

Reuben Singh started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 20 when he founded Miss Attitude, a clothes shop brand. Balancing his academics and business was difficult, but the company was worth ten million British pounds at its peak.

Unfortunately, external factors caused a decline, and he was forced to make the difficult decision to sell Miss Attitude. He then founded AlldayPA, a call handling and telephone answering business in the United Kingdom.

Reuben Singh’s Impressive Cars:

Singh’s collection includes more than just Rolls-Royce automobiles. He has a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Bugatti Veyron, a Pagani Huayara, a Lamborghini Huracan, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Apart from the fancy car collection, Singh also owns private jet plane.