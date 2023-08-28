Reliance AGM 2023: Where, When And How To Watch RIL AGM Live

Reliance AGM 2023: On Monday (August 28, 2023), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM), a significant occasion known for yielding substantial announcements according to investor and analyst anticipation.

“Notice calling the 46th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (AGM) scheduled to be held in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India through video conferencing/other audio visual means on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST”, RIL had said in a public notice.

The Reliance Industries Limited annual general meeting will be held on August 28, 2023, i.e Monday at 2 pm Indian Standard Time.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meeting, which will be held via video conferencing.

The 46th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited will take place via video conferencing.

The annual general meeting can be joined via video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual methods. Investors have the option to utilize the provided link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/.

RIL’s chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani’s speech will be made available on the following sources;

Jio Meet

Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

Click on OTHERS, enter your FULL NAME & ORGANISATION, and CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of AGM.

RTMP Url: Direct Receive

Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM2023

Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://115.241.69.102:1935/event/RILAGM2023

YouTube

Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@RelianceUpdates

Playback URL: https://youtube.com/live/I2OV4qbaurU

Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Playback URL: https://youtube.com/live/aQNZvj0Q8iQ

Facebook

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/997149691555558/

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/206530869074918/

X

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1jMJgLkEvlOxL

Instagram

@RelianceUpdates (https://www.instagram.com/relianceupdates)

@RelianceJio (https://www.instagram.com/reliancejio)

This AGM marks the inaugural occurrence since the Jio Financial Services IPO was listed on the stock market. The IPO was introduced last Monday but experienced a decline during its initial trading.