RIL AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Appointed On RIL board; Nita Ambani to Step Down

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday, August 28, said its RIL board has recommended appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani on its board of directors. Nita Ambani to step down from the RIL board — to continue as chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Addressing the company’s 46th annual general meeting, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “RIL has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years, higher than any corporate in India."

He said RIL’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore, its Ebitda in FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore and net profit was Rs 73,670 crore, says Mukesh Ambani during 46th AGM.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders appointment of Isha M. Ambani (DIN: 06984175), Akash M. Ambani (DIN: 06984194) and Anant M. Ambani (DIN: 07945702) as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from the date of assumption of office after approval from shareholders," RIL said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the three nominees satisfy the criteria of directorship as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

ISHA M AMBANI

Isha M Ambani is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

She has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats and is focused on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Isha Ambani is also actively involved in the work done by Reliance Foundation.

Isha Ambani graduated from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies and is also an MBA from Stanford University.

AKASH M AMBANI

Akash M Ambani has served as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022. He was earlier serving as non-Executive Director on RJIL board since October 2014. He also serves on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Industries’ digital services business.

At Jio, he spearheads the creation of products and services that leverage new-age technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and the Internet of Things to bring about a generational shift in commerce, education, and healthcare across India. Under his leadership, Jio crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016, and today serves over 450 million customers.

He is part of the RJIL Executive Committee, the governing and operating council. He is also a member of the Product Leadership Group and is closely involved in the development of products and all digital services applications.

In addition to the digital services business, Akash Ambani has been part of the leadership team of Reliance Industries’ retail businesses serving on the Board of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited as a Director since October 2014.

Akash Ambani received a Bachelor’s in Economics from Brown University, USA.

ANANT M AMBANI

Anant M Ambani has served as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He has also served on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries and its global operations in renewable and green energy. Under his leadership, Reliance aims to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035 by building world-scale capabilities in the production of clean fuels and materials of the future, developing next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies, creating holistic and circular materials businesses, and maximising crude to chemicals conversion.

He is also keenly involved in various employee engagement initiatives to bring in a young and vibrant culture. He has been intensely passionate about animal welfare from a very young age and is currently involved with several compassionate initiatives to rehabilitate at-risk animals and providing them care and dignity in their residual life.

Anant Ambani received his Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, USA.