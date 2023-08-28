Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Jio Financial, Retail & Jio IPO Update And Jio AirFiber; What To Expect

Read more

Over the past few years, major groundbreaking declarations from the Ambani conglomerate have consistently been unveiled during the AGM. Consequently, this occasion has assumed a pivotal role on Dalal Street.

The conglomerate has revealed that the Qatar Investment Authority is set to acquire an approximate 1% stake in its retail division. This transaction will place a valuation of $100 billion on the largest retail company in the country.

It is widely anticipated that Ambani will present a strategic plan for the financial services sector, building upon the recent $300 million collaborative agreement with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm. This partnership is geared towards establishing a digital-centric approach, with the goal of making investment solutions accessible to a broader range of Indian investors.

During the announcement of the financial results for the June quarter, Reliance Jio expressed its commitment to achieving a nationwide 5G rollout across India by the end of this year, as reiterated during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Moreover, shareholders are keen to gain insights into the company’s investment strategies for the present year and the specific areas of concentration for its expansion endeavors.

Investors are anticipating the introduction of the fixed wireless access device named Jio Airfiber. According to reports, it is expected that the official launch will occur during the festive quarter.