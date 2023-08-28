Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Jio Financial, Retail & Jio IPO Update And Jio AirFiber; What To Expect

Live now
Reported By: Aparna Deb
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28, during which investors anticipate a series of significant revelations.
This AGM closely follows the listing of Jio Financial Services and Qatar Investment Authority’s purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).
While chairman Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is set for its 46th AGM, investors have been eagerly waiting for announcements on the timeline of the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio, which many brokerages have previously said may not happen this year.
During its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance may aim to enhance its presence in the 5G sector and explore avenues for its commercialization. This strategic move is expected to establish Jio as a prominent player within the rapidly growing Indian telecom industry, which is projected to surpass the Rs 10 lakh crore milestone by the fiscal year 2025.
The AGM comes just days after the oil-to-chemical-to-retail conglomerate’s retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) announced that fresh investment by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will value the firm at Rs 8.27 lakh crore.
QIA will be investing a sum of Rs 8,278 crore in the company for a 0.99 percent stake. This would rank Reliance Retail among the top four companies by total equity value in the country.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) 46th AGM is expected to unveil its business blueprint for the future. Just like in the previous AGMs, investors are anticipating significant revelations during this yearly event.
Reliance Industries Limited, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, is scheduled to conduct its 46th annual general meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Over the past few years, major groundbreaking declarations from the Ambani conglomerate have consistently been unveiled during the AGM. Consequently, this occasion has assumed a pivotal role on Dalal Street.
The conglomerate has revealed that the Qatar Investment Authority is set to acquire an approximate 1% stake in its retail division. This transaction will place a valuation of $100 billion on the largest retail company in the country.
It is widely anticipated that Ambani will present a strategic plan for the financial services sector, building upon the recent $300 million collaborative agreement with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm. This partnership is geared towards establishing a digital-centric approach, with the goal of making investment solutions accessible to a broader range of Indian investors.
During the announcement of the financial results for the June quarter, Reliance Jio expressed its commitment to achieving a nationwide 5G rollout across India by the end of this year, as reiterated during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Moreover, shareholders are keen to gain insights into the company’s investment strategies for the present year and the specific areas of concentration for its expansion endeavors.
Investors are anticipating the introduction of the fixed wireless access device named Jio Airfiber. According to reports, it is expected that the official launch will occur during the festive quarter.