Home » Business » Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Jio Financial, Retail & Jio IPO Update And Jio AirFiber; What To Expect

Live now

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Jio Financial, Retail & Jio IPO Update And Jio AirFiber; What To Expect

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: RIL, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, is set to hold its 46th annual general meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 08:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Reliance AGM Live
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans,

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28, during which investors anticipate a series of significant revelations.

This AGM closely follows the listing of Jio Financial Services and Qatar Investment Authority’s purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

While chairman Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is set for its 46th AGM, investors have been eagerly waiting for announcements on the timeline of the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio, which many brokerages have previously said may not happen this year.

Aug 28, 2023 08:17 IST

Reliance AGM 2023: Jio AirFiber Update

Reliance Jio is reportedly considering the introduction of its fixed wireless access (FWA) device known as Jio AirFiber to the consumer market during the upcoming festive quarter. According to industry insiders and analysts, the company might offer this product at a discounted rate of up to 20% compared to existing options in the market. This move represents Reliance Jio’s primary initiative to capitalize on the potential of 5G technology for revenue generation, following its earlier introduction of a data top pack earlier this year.
Aug 28, 2023 08:15 IST

Reliance AGM LIVE: What's In Store For Jio?

During its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance may aim to enhance its presence in the 5G sector and explore avenues for its commercialization. This strategic move is expected to establish Jio as a prominent player within the rapidly growing Indian telecom industry, which is projected to surpass the Rs 10 lakh crore milestone by the fiscal year 2025.

Aug 28, 2023 08:12 IST

Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. In Focus

The AGM comes just days after the oil-to-chemical-to-retail conglomerate’s retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) announced that fresh investment by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will value the firm at Rs 8.27 lakh crore.

QIA will be investing a sum of Rs 8,278 crore in the company for a 0.99 percent stake. This would rank Reliance Retail among the top four companies by total equity value in the country.

Aug 28, 2023 08:08 IST

Reliance AGM 2023: Investors Keep a Close Eye

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) 46th AGM is expected to unveil its business blueprint for the future. Just like in the previous AGMs, investors are anticipating significant revelations during this yearly event.

Aug 28, 2023 08:06 IST

Reliance AGM 2023 Live: Welcome to News18.com’s Live Coverage of Reliance Industries' AGM!

Reliance Industries Limited, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, is scheduled to conduct its 46th annual general meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Over the past few years, major groundbreaking declarations from the Ambani conglomerate have consistently been unveiled during the AGM. Consequently, this occasion has assumed a pivotal role on Dalal Street.

The conglomerate has revealed that the Qatar Investment Authority is set to acquire an approximate 1% stake in its retail division. This transaction will place a valuation of $100 billion on the largest retail company in the country.

It is widely anticipated that Ambani will present a strategic plan for the financial services sector, building upon the recent $300 million collaborative agreement with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm. This partnership is geared towards establishing a digital-centric approach, with the goal of making investment solutions accessible to a broader range of Indian investors.

During the announcement of the financial results for the June quarter, Reliance Jio expressed its commitment to achieving a nationwide 5G rollout across India by the end of this year, as reiterated during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Moreover, shareholders are keen to gain insights into the company’s investment strategies for the present year and the specific areas of concentration for its expansion endeavors.

Investors are anticipating the introduction of the fixed wireless access device named Jio Airfiber. According to reports, it is expected that the official launch will occur during the festive quarter.

