RIL AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani Shares 5 Goals That Will Fulfil the Dreams of 1.4 Billion Indians

Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani elaborated on the five goals in order to fulfil the dreams of all 1.4 billion Indians at the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting on Monday.

The five goals are — Digital Tools Everywhere, Green Energy and Green Materials, Financial Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Gainful Employment Everywhere, Healthy and Responsible Consumption, Quality Education and Healthcare.

“As I look at India’s future, I am more convinced than ever before about one thing tomorrow’s inclusively prosperous India will have to achieve five goals.”

“If we combine the resultant material prosperity with India’s age-old cultural prosperity, India will become a land of empathy everywhere, positivity everywhere and happiness everywhere.”

He stressed that he “dedicates” Reliance in the “service of India and the humanity”.

He also announced JioAirFiber, which will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. “With JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1.5 lakh connections per day. Jio Platforms will develop India-specific artificial intelligence models and AI-powered solutions across domains.”

He also announced setting up of 100 compressed biogas plants to convert agri-waste into gas for which two demo units have already been built in Jamnagar. The first commercial scale CBG plant has been set up at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. “We will rapidly scale this up to 25 CBG plants across India. Our target is to establish 100 CBG plants in the next 5 years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste, thereby mitigating nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, and producing 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually," he said.

Ambani also called the new Reliance “a new-age technology company. Today, we are a producer, deployer and democratiser of technology.”

He praised other enterprises, start-ups and corporates for contributing immensely to India’s growth, and called upon all in the business community to work together as a “grand coalition to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047”.