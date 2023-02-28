'Rise Up, Baby!' With New Tagline, Pepsi Onboards Ranveer Singh as its Brand Ambassador

Pepsi has announced Raveer Singh as its brand ambassador as it switches to a new tagline — “Rise Up, Baby!” The change in tagline comes at a time of the year when demand for cold beverages typically witnesses its highest demand.

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”

The cola brand is changing its tagline after a gap of four years, as it seeks to capture a news base of young consumers entering the segment. The brand Pepsi globally has also entered into its 125th year.

The brand already has Salman Khan as its brand ambassador, and is adding to the list KGF star Yash as well.

Pepsi has come up with various taglines, some of them memorably anthemic for their eras, over the years to connect with the Indian consumer.

In 1992, it had “Yahi Hai Right Choice Baby”, which was followed by “Yeh Dil Maange More” in 1998.

Prior to “Rise Up, Baby”, its tagline was “Har Ghoont Mein Swag”.

Brand experts say that cola brands have to reinvent their marketing strategies to stay relevant to consumers newly entering the league of loyalists.

“Cola brands are constantly attracting new consumers. The campaign one ran five years ago may not even be relevant today,” said Sandeep Goyal, managing director at Rediffusion.

He explained that celebrities are available guns for hire for brands and the machinery of the highest kind, while cola brands always opt for the most popular and ones with mass appeal.

“Pepsi will have to differentiate a Ranveer for Thums Up versus a Ranveer for Pepsi,” Goyal said.

The cola brand will also launch a remix of the’90s classic song “Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar” as its new campaign with the latest tagline, which will also feature Singh.

While summers remain a strong season for consumption of beverages, Rathor also expects occasion-led consumption to keep growing for Pepsi.

