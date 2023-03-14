Rs 12 lakh Per Day By Selling 'Samosas', This Bengaluru Couple Sold House To Start Business

A tiny ‘Samosa’ can help you earn in lakhs! Samosa, a popular Indian snack, usually triangular in shape and filled with a savoury filling, has transformed the life of a couple. Like the filling of Samosa, which can vary depending on the region, but common ingredients include potatoes, peas, onions, and spices, the story of this couple has the potential to act as an ‘appetiser’ for budding entrepreneurs.

Nidhi Singh and her husband Shikhar Veer Singh started their Samosa shop in Bengaluru in 2016. These two educated individuals decided to sell Samosas instead of a high-pay corporate job, and are now earning more than their jobs.

According to media reports, the couple earns Rs 12 lakh per day by selling ‘Samosas’!

When they felt that there was a need for a bigger kitchen space, they sold off their apartment and rented a factory in Bengaluru with that money.

The couple from Haryana started the outlet by utilising their savings, and soon invested Rs 80 lakh to build a bigger kitchen, Weekender reported.

The startup journey has been tough but rewarding as they look forward to the next phase of their business.

The couple quit their jobs in 2015 and opened ‘Samosa Singh’ in Bengaluru the next year. From there, the traditional Indian dish transformed their lives.

As per reports, Samosa Singh sells 30,000 samosas every month and their turnover is Rs 45 crore, which is nearly Rs 12 lakh per day.

Shikhar and Nidhi first met in Haryana while pursuing B-Tech in Biotechnology from Kurukshetra University. Reportedly, Shikhar quit his job, when he was a Principal Scientist at Biocon, which he joined after pursuing MTech from Hyderabad.

Nidhi was receiving a salary package of Rs 30 lakh at a Gurugram-based pharma company. She had joined the pharma sector as a Business Development Associate and her first salary was Rs 17, 000.

