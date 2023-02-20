Rupee Gains 16 Paise to 82.66 Against US Dollar

The rupee on Monday gained 16 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in the early trade as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels. According to forex traders, weak crude oil prices also lent some support to the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.66, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close. In initial trade, the rupee also touched a low of 82.71 against the American currency.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head (treasury) at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said “The US holiday today ensured lower cash demand. Also, the RBI seems to be protecting the rupee at 82.85/90 levels."

On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.82 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 103.99. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.61 per cent to USD 83.51 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday opened 142.87 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 61,145.44, while the NSE Nifty began the day with a gain of 22.75 points or 0.13 per cent at 17,966.95. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore, according to exchange data.

(With Inputs From PTI)

