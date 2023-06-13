Rupee Rises 5 Paise To Close At 82.38 Against US Dollar

The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 82.38 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a weak greenback overseas and strong macroeconomic data supported investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.42 against the US dollar and settled at 82.38 (provisional), up 5 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.35 and a low of 82.47.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 82.43 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 103.27.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.53 per cent to USD 73 per barrel.

“The dollar fell against most of the Asian currencies before the release of US inflation numbers later in the evening. The fall in crude oil prices, risk-on sentiments and upbeat economic data supported the rupee in today’s trade," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, at HDFC Securities.

Ahead of three major central banks’ policy decisions, the risk sentiment remains on its front foot, with equities trading higher and the US Dollar mostly lower against major currencies, Parmar said.

“Spot USD/INR has support at 82.25, the 50 and 100 days simple moving average, and resistance at 82.70," Parmar added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 418.45 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 63,143.16 points, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 114.65 points or 0.62 per cent to 18,716.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 626.62 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items.

India’s industrial production growth rose to 4.2 per cent in April from 1.7 per cent in March 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to official data released on Monday.