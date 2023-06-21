CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Home » Business » Rupee Rises 7 Paise To Close At 82.02 Against US Dollar
1-MIN READ

Rupee Rises 7 Paise To Close At 82.02 Against US Dollar

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 16:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 102.64.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 102.64.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.09 against the dollar.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiments.

However, a strong dollar against major rivals overseas and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee’s gain, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.13 and touched the intra-day peak of 81.99.

The domestic unit finally settled at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise over the previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.09 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 102.64.

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was down 0.09 per cent to USD 75.83 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 195.45 points, or 0.31 per cent to settle at a fresh peak of 63,523.15, and the broader Nifty advanced 40.15 points, or 0.21 per cent to end at a record 18,856.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,942.62 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:June 21, 2023, 16:47 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 16:47 IST