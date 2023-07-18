CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sahara Refund Portal Launch Today By Amit Shah: Know How Depositors Will Get Their Money Back
1-MIN READ

Sahara Refund Portal Launch Today By Amit Shah: Know How Depositors Will Get Their Money Back

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

Union Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch 'CRCSSahara Refund Portal' for submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of Sahara Group.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’ today for submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group. On March 29, the had government said that money will be returned to 10 crore investors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group within 9 months.

The announcement followed a Supreme Court order directing transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

In a statement, the cooperation ministry said Amit Shah will launch the ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’ in the national capital on Tuesday.

Also Read: Sahara India Life Insurance Biz Transfer To SBI Life; SAT Stays Irdai Order

“A portal has been developed for submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of cooperative societies namely — Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd," the ministry said.

To address the grievances of genuine members/ depositors of the Sahara Group’s cooperative societies, the ministry had filed an application in the Supreme Court.

In March, the Supreme Court had directed that Rs 5,000 crore be transferred out of the ‘Sahara-Sebi Refund Account’, to the CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group’s cooperative societies.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added)

(With PTI inputs)

first published:July 18, 2023, 11:49 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 11:55 IST