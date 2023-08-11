Sahara Refund Check: Here's How To Know Your Claim Status

After the unveiling of the CRCS Sahara portal a few weeks ago, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah recently initiated the refund to depositors. On August 4, the first tranche of refund was released to 112 investors. The depositors received Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts.

This marks the beginning of the refund process, with all investors expected to recover their funds in due course.

Also Read: Sahara Refund Portal Claim Process: Apply Online, Step-By-Step Guide, Check All Details Here

When will the refund be processed?

Once the claim is submitted through the CRCS Sahara portal, the processing and verification will be completed within 30 days. Following this, the approved verifiers in conjunction with CRCS will efficiently manage the claim processing, which is expected to conclude within 15 days post verification.

Once the verification is successfully done, the depositor’s refund will be transferred to their respective bank accounts. The transfer is expected to take place within 45 days after the submission of their online claims.

How will one know the refund status?

The depositor will receive notification regarding their status through either SMS or email, once the refund is successfully credited to the depositor’s account. Moreover, the depositor can also check the same by accessing the CRCS Sahara portal (https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/)

Once a claim is effectively submitted, the portal will generate an acknowledgment number for the depositor. Concurrently, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the depositor’s registered mobile number.

The genuine depositors of four Cooperative Societies namely- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society— have developed CRCS Sahara portal for submission of legitimate claims.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal on July 18. The portal was launched for expediting the reimbursement process for funds held by investors in four cooperative societies affiliated with the Sahara Group.