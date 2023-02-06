10 Govt Savings Schemes With Interest Rates; Check Features And Other Details

There are a number of savings schemes that are backed by the government and operate through different financial institutions in the country. Each scheme comes with specific features like tenure, eligibility, deposits limit and interest rates.

The schemes launched by the government cater to different sections of the society. Some saving schemes are for senior citizens, some are targeted towards the welfare of women. There are also special schemes for farmers as well as people who are salaried.

Here’s a list of ten government-backed schemes which can be availed from banks/post offices across the country.

1. National Savings (Monthly Income Account) Scheme

Minimum Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof. Maximum Rs 9 lakhs in single account and Rs 15 lakhs in joint account.

Account matures in 5 years.

A depositor may operate more than one account under this scheme subject to the ceiling of maximum amount, which may be invested in a single, or joint account.

Account can be closed prematurely after one year but before the expiry of three years on deduction of 2% of the deposit. In case the account is closed after expiry of three years, 1% of the deposit shall be deducted.

Interest rate: (Jan 1 to March 31, 2023)- 7.1%

2. National Savings Time Deposit Account

Four category of Time Deposit Account available – 1 year, 2 years, 3 years and 5 years

Minimum deposit Rs 1000 and thereafter in the multiples of Rs 100.

No maximum deposit limit.

An account can be closed after six months. Where deposits in the account are withdrawn prematurely after six months but before one year, simple interest at POSA rate shall be payable.

Deposits in 5 year Time Deposit qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act.

Interest: (Jan 1- Mar 31, 2023)- 6.60 (1 year) 6.80 (2 years) 6.90 (3 years) and 7% (5 years).

3. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Minimum deposit Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof with maximum deposit of Rs 30 lakhs.

An individual who has attained the age of 60 years or above on the date of opening of an account or an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years and has retired under Superannuation, VRS or Special VRS, can open an account.

Retired personnel of Defence Services (excluding Civilian Defence employees) may open an account on attaining the age of fifty years subject to the fulfilment of other specified conditions.

A depositor may open an account individually or jointly with a spouse.

Interest shall be payable from the date of deposit to 31st March/ 30th June/30th September/31st December on 1st working day of April/July/October/January as the case may be, in the first instance and thereafter, interest shall be payable on 1st working day of April/July/October/January.

The account can be closed after expiry of 5 years from the date of opening of account.

The depositor may extend the account for a further period of 3 years.

Premature closure is permissible subject to certain conditions.

Deposits in SCSS qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act.

Interest rate: (Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2023)- 8.00%

4. National Saving certificate (VIII issue)

Minimum deposit ₹1000/- and thereafter in multiple of ₹100.

Account matures in 5 years

No maximum deposit limit.

A single holder type account may be opened by an adult for himself or on behalf of a minor.

A single holder type account may also be opened by a minor on attaining the age of 10 years.

Joint ‘A’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to both the holders jointly or to the survivor.

Joint ‘B’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to either of the survivors.

Loan facility available by pledging with the banks.

Interest: (Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2023)- 7%.

5. Public Provident Fund Scheme

Minimum deposit Rs 500 and maximum deposit Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.

Loan facility is available from 3rd financial year upto 6th financial year.

Withdrawal is permissible every year from 7th financial year.

Account matures on completion of fifteen complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.

After maturity, the account can be extended for any number for a block of 5 years with further deposits.

Account can be retained indefinitely without further deposit after maturity with the prevailing rate of interest.

The amount in the PPF account is not subject to attachment under any order or decree of a court of law.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

Interest rate: (Till March 31, 2023)- 7.1%

6. Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Minimum deposit Rs 250 and maximum deposit Rs 1.5 lakhs in a financial year.

Account can be opened in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child.

Accounts can be opened in post offices and in authorised banks.

Withdrawal shall be allowed for the purpose of higher education of the account holder to meet education expenses.

The account can be prematurely closed in case of marriage of girl child after her attaining the age of 18 years.

The account can be transferred anywhere in India from one Post office/Bank to another.

The account shall mature on completion of a period of 21 years from the date of opening of account.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

Interest rate: 7.6%

7. Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

Mahila Samman Saving Certificate scheme is a one-time new small savings scheme of the government of India announced in the Budget 2023.

This will offer deposit facility upto Rs.2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenure of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with a partial withdrawal option.

8. Kisan Vikas Patra

Minimum Rs 1000 and thereafter in multiples of Rs 100.

No maximum deposit limit.

A single holder type account may be opened by an adult for himself or on behalf of a minor.

A single holder type account may also be opened by a minor on attaining the age of 10 years.

Joint ‘A’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to both the holders jointly or to the survivor.

Joint ‘B’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to either of the survivor.

Accounts can be opened in post offices and in authorised banks.

KVP can be transferred from one person to another and from one post office to another.

KVP can be encashed after 2 and half years from the date of investment at the following rates.

Money doubles on maturity.

Interest rate: 7.2 % (120 Months)

9. Recurring Deposit Account Scheme

In this scheme, a minimum of Rs 100 per month can be deposited with no maximum limit fixed.

Advance deposits can be made at the option of the depositor for 6 months or 12 months and earn rebate.

The scheme account matures in 5 years. Withdrawal to the extent 50% of the amount of existing balance is permissible after one year of the opening of account.

Account can be closed prematurely after 3 years with simple interest at the rate of a Post Office Savings Account (POSA).

Currently, the rate of interest is 5.8% on post office RD.

10. Post Office Saving Account

In this scheme, a minimum deposit of Rs 500 is required and there is no maximum deposit limit.

A person can open the account in his own name individually or jointly with an adult person. The account can be opened on behalf of a minor.

Also, a minor who has attained the age of 10 years may open the account independently.

Interest in the account up to Rs 10,000 qualifies for deduction from Income in a financial year under Income Tax Act.

The schemes is offering an interest rate 4 percent (Till March 31, 2023)

