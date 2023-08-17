5 Popular Mutual Funds: Check Growth MFs With Highest Yearly Returns

Even as the Sensex has shown a positive growth of 8.62 per cent in the past one year beating inflation comfortably, some of the mutual fund schemes have given as high as 35 per cent during the period. These mutual funds were in the category of ‘High Risk’ and ‘Very High Risk’ under the ‘Direct Growth’ plans.

Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth has given a growth of 37.74 per cent in the past one year since August 17, 2022, till today (August 17, 2023). Its net asset value (NAV) a year ago was Rs 136.34, which has increased to Rs 186.49 now. The fund size is Rs 6,779.64 crore. The minimum SIP amount is Rs 1,000.

ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund Direct Growth has provided a 20.58 per cent return in the past one year since August 17, 2022. Its NAV a year ago was Rs 26.07, which has increased to Rs 31.29. The fund size is Rs 1,079.22 crore. The minimum SIP amount required is Rs 100.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has given a 33.43 per cent return in the past one year. Its NAV a year ago stood at Rs 42.13, which has now jumped to 127.63 as of August 17, 2023. Its fund size is Rs 34,468.92 crore. The minimum SIP amount required was Rs 100.

Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has given a 20.36 per cent in the past one year. Its NAV a year ago had stood at Rs 83.60. Its fund size was Rs 15,025 crore. The minimum SIP amount is Rs 100.

HDFC Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has provided 37.63 per cent return in the past one year. Its NAV a year ago had stood at Rs 39.43, which has now surged to Rs 111.32. Its fund size is Rs 21,066 crore. Its minimum SIP amount is Rs 100.

Market experts said the mutual funds are subject to market risks and these funds are under ‘very high risk’ and ‘high risk’ category. “Investors should assess their risk-taking capacity and financial goals before deciding on their investment strategies."