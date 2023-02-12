CHANGE LANGUAGE
Axis Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Now Offering Up To 8.01%; Check Latest FD Rates

February 12, 2023

Check Axis Bank's latest FD interest rates:

Axis Bank FD rate hike comes at a time when major banks are increasing their fixed deposit interest rates after the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: Leading private sector lender Axis Bank has increased its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore, February 11, 2023. The Axis Bank FD rate hike comes at a time when major banks are increasing their fixed deposit interest rates after the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.

After the latest hike, Axis Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50 per cent to 7.00 per cent for the general public and 6.00 per cent to 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank from February 11, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 4.00 per cent for General Public; 4.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 4 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 24 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 7.26 per cent for General Public; 8.01 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens.

