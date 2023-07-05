Bank FD: HDFC Bank Vs SBI Vs Axis Bank; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

HDFC Bank Vs SBI Vs Axis Bank FD Rates: Interest rates in India have seen continuous hikes since May 2022, resulting in a rise in lending and deposit rates. As a result of this, FD interest rates have also seen a jump, thus making them attractive. The RBI in its last monetary policy kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.
HDFC Bank is currently offering FD interest rates in the range of 3 per cent to 7.10 per cent, depending upon the tenure of deposit. Axis Bank is offering FD rates in the range of 3.50 per cent and 7.75 per cent, depending upon deposit tenure. SBI is offering FD interest rates between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. Apart from this, banks are also offering 50 bps more to senior citizens.
Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three large banks HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum):
7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent
1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent
18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
2 years 1 day to 2 years 11 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
2 years 11 months 1 day to up to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
3 years 1 day to 4 years 7 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
4 years 7 months to 55 months: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.
Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank:
7 days to 14 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
15 days to 29 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
30 days to 45 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
46 days to 60 days: 4.00 per cent for General Public; 4.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
61 days to less than 3 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
3 months to less than 4 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
4 months to less than 5 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
5 months to less than 6 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
6 months to less than 7 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
7 months to less than 8 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
8 months to less than 9 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
9 months to less than 10 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
10 months to less than 11 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year to less than 1 year 4 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 24 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens
13 months to less than 14 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
14 months to less than 15 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
15 months to less than 16 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
16 months to less than 17 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
17 months to less than 18 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
18 months to less than 2 years: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens
2 years to less than 30 months: 7.05 per cent for General Public; 7.80 per cent for Senior Citizens
30 months to less than 3 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
3 years to less than 5 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
5 years to 10 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens
State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):
7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent
211 days to less than 1 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent
1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent
2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent
3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent
5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.