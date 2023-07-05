Bank FD: HDFC Bank Vs SBI Vs Axis Bank; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

HDFC Bank Vs SBI Vs Axis Bank FD Rates: Interest rates in India have seen continuous hikes since May 2022, resulting in a rise in lending and deposit rates. As a result of this, FD interest rates have also seen a jump, thus making them attractive. The RBI in its last monetary policy kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank is currently offering FD interest rates in the range of 3 per cent to 7.10 per cent, depending upon the tenure of deposit. Axis Bank is offering FD rates in the range of 3.50 per cent and 7.75 per cent, depending upon deposit tenure. SBI is offering FD interest rates between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. Apart from this, banks are also offering 50 bps more to senior citizens.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three large banks HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 2 years 11 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 11 months 1 day to up to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 4 years 7 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

4 years 7 months to 55 months: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank:

7 days to 14 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 4.00 per cent for General Public; 4.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 4 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 24 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 7.05 per cent for General Public; 7.80 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

211 days to less than 1 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.