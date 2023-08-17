Bank FD: HDFC Bank vs SBI vs ICICI Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

HDFC Bank Vs SBI Vs ICICI Bank FD Rates: After the RBI started hiking the policy rates in May last year, FD interest rates have also started rising even as banks have increased their deposit rates since then. Currently, banks are offering as high as 7.75 per cent on fixed deposits (FD), beating even 15-month high inflation of 7.44 per cent. All banks, including HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank, have raised their interest rates on fixed deposits as well as loans in the past one year.

HDFC Bank is offering up to 7.75 per cent interest rates on FD, depending upon deposit tenure and depositor’s age. ICICI Bank is offering FD rates up to 7.60 per cent annually and SBI is giving up to 7.50 per cent a year.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to less than 2 years 11 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 11 months to 35 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 11 month 1 day to 4 years 7 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

4 years 7 months 1 day less than or equal to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent.

State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

211 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.