Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs PNB; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Even as the RBI has raised interest rates in the past few months to control inflation, banks are also increasing interest rates on their loan and deposit offerings. Several banks, including HDFC Bank, PNB and ICICI Bank, have also raised their interest rates on fixed deposits.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, PNB and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum) effective from December 14:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from December 19:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.80 per cent

Above 1 year to 599 days: For General Public - 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.80 per cent

600 days: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

601 days to 665 days: For General Public - 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.80 per cent

666 days: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

667 days to 2 Years: For General Public - 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.80 per cent

Above 2 years up to 3 years: For General Public - 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.75 per cent

Above 3 years up to 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective December 16, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

