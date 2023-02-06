Bajaj Finance FD: Given the current market scenario and volatility, investing in a fixed-income instrument that gives profitable returns is a smart call. It not only diversifies your investments but also safeguards them from risk. Banks, post offices, and NBFCs offer fixed deposits. Bajaj Finance is also offering online fixed deposits. Here are details about Bajaj Finance’s fixed deposit:

“Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD rates for investors up to 8.10 per cent per annum on their deposits. FD interest rates play a crucial role in deciding factors when choosing an institution. Bajaj Finance provides assured returns of up to 8.10 per cent p.a. with a suite of other benefits," according to a statement.

Here’s How Much A Senior Citizen And A Citizen Aged Below 60 Can Make for Different Tenures with an Investment of Rs 5 lakh:

For Senior Citizens

60 Months — 7.85 per cent annual interest — Rs 7,29,576 on maturity

44 Months — 8.1 per cent interest — Rs 6,65,269 on maturity

For Those Below 60 Years Of Age

60 Months — 7.6 per cent interest — Rs 7,21,160 on maturity

44 Months — 7.85 per cent — Rs 6,59,645 on maturity

Flexible Tenures

The interest rates and returns on fixed deposits, largely depend on the chosen tenure. Longer tenures yield more returns as interest is accrued over a large amount of time. Bajaj Finance fixed deposit offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. Investors can also choose to get interest payouts periodically. Apart from the regular tenures, Bajaj Finance offers key special tenures that have higher FD rates applicable.

End-to-End Online Investment Process

The Bajaj Finance FD is also available online. The end-to-end online fixed deposit process covers each step, including payment, through secured portals like net banking and UPI.

Loan Against FD Facility

Investors can also avail of an online loan against their Bajaj Finance FD. You do not have to withdraw your investment prematurely, you can get up to 75 per cent of the invested amount, and the FD will continue to accrue interest while you repay the loan.

Monthly Savings with Systematic Deposits Plan

With the systematic deposit plan, investors can start saving with an initial amount of Rs 5,000. This works like a SIP (systematic investment plan) and FD (fixed deposit) that goes hand in hand. You can set aside a small chunk of your savings each month and invest in an SDP instead of choosing to lock in a huge corpus at once as you do in an FD.

Read all the Latest Business News here