Get Smarter With Personal Finance By Reading These 7 Books

Just making money is not enough. It must be budgeted well, saved, and invested such that it provides happiness in the present and security in the future. Of course, the process is not as easy. Most might not know where to begin with budgeting, the stock market, or even early retirement.

To make the path easier for most laypersons, people with experience (and success) in managing personal finance have penned down the best tips they have to share.

Check out this list of seven books that you can read for enhanced financial literacy and, consequently, better decision-making regarding money.

Get Good With Money by Tiffany Aliche: This book offers a practical 10-step plan for building wealth through financial wholeness. There are checklists, worksheets, tool kits, and other resources to help. Aliche has helped over a million people worldwide to pay off their debt and live richer.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel: Housel has explained, through 19 short stories, how people think about money. He focuses on people’s behaviour, as seen in real-life scenarios, not on a planned spreadsheet. The book is focused on helping people change the way they think and the habits they have.

Stocks to Riches by Parag Parikh: For those wanting to invest in the stock market to make their money work for them, this book is a gem. Parikh, a seasoned broker, makes the stock market accessible to beginners, teaching them fundamentals as well as time-tested tips for investing in equity.

Quit Like A Millionaire by Bryce Leung and Kristy Shen: This no-nonsense book is a holistic guide to not just growing your wealth but also retiring early. A guide to financial independence, this book comes from two leaders of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement.

Let’s Talk Money by Monika Halan: Journalist Monika Halan provides a grounded system to build financial security. Rather than a guide to making money quickly, this book offers insights about a smarter way to live your dream life. The latest edition addresses challenges raised by the pandemic. Common finance items such as EMI payments, rent to income ratio, and budgeting find space in her writing.

Think And Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill: This book, although first published in 1937, remained a bestseller for decades due to its evergreen advice. It relies on a philosophy of positive thinking and clear-cut steps to achieving wealth. The masterpiece fleshes out the intersection of finance and psychology quite well.

Financial Feminist by Tori Dunlap: Globally renowned personal finance educator Dunlap takes a deep dive into the unseen aspects of the financial landscape. She offers great insights on issues such as the wealth gap and predatory credit, while also presenting a judgment-free way to get rid of debt and head to the dream life.

