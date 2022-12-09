Gold Prices in India Witness Minor Changes Amidst Jump In International Market.

Gold prices in India witnessed a minor change on Friday, December 9. The prices rose by Rs 220 per ten grams. Now, ten grams of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,000 and Rs 49,500, respectively. On the other hand, silver futures were in the green with a 0.80 per cent rise and 10 grams of this metal is trading at Rs 670, as per the Good Returns website.

On December 9,10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata are being sold for Rs 49,750. The same quantity of yellow metal is being purchased for Rs 49,900 in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the 24 carat gold is trading at Rs. 54,280 in Mumbai and Kolkata. And, at Rs 54,440 in the national capital.

In Chennai, 22 carat gold is being traded at Rs. 50,470, while the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 55, 060. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,800 and Rs 49,750, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,330 in Bengaluru and Rs 54,280 in Hyderabad. 10 grams of 22-carat gold, in Kerala, Pune, and Vijayawada, is priced at Rs 49,750. On the other hand, the same quantity of 24-carat gold in the three cities is valued at Rs 54, 280.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 67,600. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the precious metal was trading at Rs 72, 500 per kg.

In the international market, the softer dollar gave a push to the spot gold. Meanwhile, the investors braced for key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision due next week. As of 0241 GMT, spot gold was up by 0.2% at $1,793.516 per ounce. The price of U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,804.80. While spot silver and platinum rose by 0.6% to $23.20, and 0.4% to $1,006.91, palladium lost 0.4% to $1,918.50.

