Gold, Silver Prices On August 12: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Gold prices on Saturday, August 12, were trading lower in India in the spot market on subdued demand. In Delhi, 22-carat gold was at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was at Rs 55,660 per 10 grams. Silver was, however, flat at Rs 73,000 per kg.

In Mumbai, gold prices stood lower at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams for 22 carats, while 24-carat gold prices were at Rs 59,510 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, 22-carat gold prices stood at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold was at Rs 59,510 per 10 grams. In Chennai, gold prices were trading higher at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams for 22-carats, and Rs 60,000 for 24-carats.

In Patna, 22-carat gold was at Rs 54,600 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold was at Rs 59,560 per 10 grams. In Visakhapatnam, the gold price was at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams for 22-carats and that of 24-carats stood at Rs 59,510 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, the gold prices were at Rs 54,600 and Rs 59,560.

In the international market, gold steadied near $1950 an ounce as investors assessed remarks from US Fed officials and latest US inflation report. US CPI rose 0.2 per cent mom and 3.2 per cent yoy in July, while core CPI also increased 0.2 per cent mom and 4.7 per cent yoy, lowest since October 2021.