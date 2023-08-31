CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexLPG Price CutStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » business » Savings And Investments » Gold, Silver Prices On August 31: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City
1-MIN READ

Gold, Silver Prices On August 31: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 10:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold prices today, August 31. (Representative Image)

Gold prices today, August 31. (Representative Image)

Gold, silver prices on August 31: In Delhi, 22-carat gold stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was at Rs 60,150 per 10 grams

On Rakshabandhan, August 31, gold prices in India remained unchanged in most cities in the spot market. In Delhi, 22-carat gold stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was at Rs 60,150 per 10 grams. Silver price was also flat at Rs 77,600 per kg.

In Mumbai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices were Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,150 per 10 grams. In Chennai, gold prices stood at Rs 55,300 and Rs 60,330 per 10 grams for 22-carat and 24-carat, respectively. In Kolkata, the gold prices stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,150 per 10 grams, respectively.

In Agra, gold prices were at Rs 55,150 and Rs 60,150 for 22-carat and 24-carats. In Patna, the gold price was at Rs 55,050 for 22-carat and Rs 60,050 for 24-carat. In Thiruvananthapuram, gold prices were at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,150 per 10 grams.

In the futures trading, the gold prices stood at Rs 59,466 per 10 grams and silver was at Rs 76,050 per 10 grams on the MCX.

In the interational market, gold was higher at $1,946.2 an ounce and silver stood at $24.66 an ounce.

Rahul Kalantri, vice-president (commodities) of Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “Gold reached a three-week high due to disappointing US economic data, accompanied by silver touching a four-week peak in early trading. The dollar’s weakening, along with US 10-year bond yields slipping below 3.15 per cent, acted as catalysts, enhancing the appeal of precious metals."

He added that anticipating a volatile session, gold finds support around $1934-1922 and resistance near $1958-1970. In rupee terms, gold’s support lies at Rs 59,200 and Rs 58,950, with resistance at Rs 59,650 and Rs 59,810. Silver tracks a similar pattern, with support at $24.45-24.28 and Rs 73,910-73,250, and resistance around $24.82-25.00 and Rs 75,440–76,040.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. Gold price
first published:August 31, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 10:44 IST