Gold, Silver Prices On July 22: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City
Gold, Silver Prices On July 22: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold, Silver Prices On July 22: In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold stood flat at Rs 55,550 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,590 per 10 grams

Gold prices on July 22, Saturday, were on the lower side, down by Rs 25 to Rs 55,150 per 10 grams of 22 carats in the spot market. In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold stood flat at Rs 55,550 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,590 per 10 grams. Silver prices were also flat at Rs 79,000 per kg.

In Mumbai, the prices of gold of 22-carats and 24-carats were down at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,160 per 10 grams, respectively. In Kolkata, 22-carat and 24-carat gold were selling at lower Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,160 per 10 grams. In Chennai, the yellow metal of 22-carats and 24-carats was selling at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 60,760 per 10 grams, according to prices available at goodreturns.in.

In Lucknow, the gold price stood at Rs 55,300 per 10 grams for 22-carats and Rs 60,320 per 10 grams for 24-carats. The prices were the same in Noida and Agra also. In Bhopal, 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,200 and the 24-carat gold price stood at Rs 60,220 per 10 grams.

These gold prices are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.

Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com.
  1. Gold price
first published:July 22, 2023, 09:55 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 09:55 IST