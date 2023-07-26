Gold, Silver Prices On July 26: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Gold prices on July 26, Wednesday, stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams in the spot market amid increased demand. In Delhi, 22-carat gold prices today increased by Rs 150 to Rs 55,300 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold rose to Rs 60,320 per 10 grams. The price of silver also remained constant at Rs 77,000 per kg.

In Mumbai, the prices of gold of 22-carats and 24-carats were also down to Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,160 per 10 grams, respectively. In Kolkata, 22-carat and 24-carat gold were selling at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,160 per 10 grams. In Chennai, the yellow metal of 22-carats and 24-carats was selling at Rs 55,350 per 10 grams and Rs 60,380 per 10 grams, according to prices available at goodreturns.in.

In Lucknow, the gold price stood at Rs 55,300 per 10 grams for 22-carats and Rs 60,320 per 10 grams for 24-carats. In Noida and Agra also, the gold was selling at the same rate. In Bhopal, 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,200 and the 24-carat gold price stood at Rs 60,220 per 10 grams.

These gold prices are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.

In the futures market, gold was trading 0.11 per cent up at Rs 59,252 per 10 grams on the MCX as on 10:16 am. Silver, on the other hand, was lower by 0.05 per cent to Rs 74,733 per kg.