Gold, Silver Prices On July 29: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Gold prices in India on Saturday, July 29, were trading higher by Rs 250 to Rs 55,000 (22-carats), amid increased demand in the spot market. In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 250 to Rs 55,500 per 10 grams, while 24 carat gold rose Rs 270 to Rs 60,530 per 10 gm. Silver was also up by Rs 600 to Rs 77,000 per kg in the spot market.

In Mumbai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices were Rs 55,350 per 10 gm and Rs 60,380 per 10 gm. In Kolkata, prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold were Rs 55,350 per 10 grams and and Rs 60,380 per 10 grams. In Chennai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 55,650 per 10 grams and Rs 60,710 per 10 grams.

In Noida, gold prices stood at Rs 55,500 per 10 grams and Rs 60,530 per 10 grams for 22-carats and 24-carats, respectively. In Lucknow, 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,500 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold price was Rs 60,530 per 10 grams. In Agra, the 22-carat gold price was at Rs 55,500 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,530 per 10 grams.

These gold prices are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.

In the futures market, gold closed 0.75 per cent higher to Rs 59,390 per 10 grams on Friday on the MCX. Silver also rose 0.40 per cent to Rs 74,040 per kg.