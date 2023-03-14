Hotline For Women Investors; DSP Mutual Fund Brings Learning Initiative

DSP Mutual Fund has announced the launch of a hotline for women to encourage them to learn more about investing.

Women can give a missed call on 8657011333 if they want to learn more about mutual funds, investing or simply about how they can take their first steps toward building a financial plan, a company statement said.

DSP’s Winvestor Pulse 2022 Study, conducted with research agency partner YouGov, revealed that nearly 2 out of 3 men (65%) take investment decisions largely independently but a much smaller percentage (44%) of women do so.

The study also found that a much higher proportion of men (40%) when compared to women (27%) take entirely independent investment decisions (without even consulting a professional advisor).

Meanwhile, recently the Morningstar Investment Adviser India’s annual report said that women account for only 10 per cent of the total fund managers in the mutual fund industry despite a gradual increase in their numbers witnessed in the last few years.

The report on women fund managers in the asset-management industry said the total count of women fund managers has increased from 32 last year to 42 now.

Interestingly, the total number of fund managers also saw a healthy increase this year to 428 from 399 last year.

As per the 5th Edition of #WorkingStree, an annual survey of working women across India conducted by IndiaLends, 2/3rd of working women defined ‘Financial Independence’ as losing dependence on anybody for financial needs, over the freedom to spend their own money.

The survey also uncovered the desire amongst salaried women to turn entrepreneurs with nearly 1/4th wanting to start their own business, and another 1/4th wanting to upgrade their skills as a key career priority.

