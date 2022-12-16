ICICI Bank Raises Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 50 bps; Check Latest Rates

After HDFC Bank and SBI revised their interest rates following the RBI last week raised the repo rate to control inflation, private sector major ICICI Bank has increased the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) of less than Rs 2 crore, effective Friday (December 16). ICICI Bank has increased interest rate on FD on tenure above 46 days by 25 basis points, while keeping the rates on the FD tenure of less than 46 days. On FD tenure of 1 year and above, the bank has raised the rate by 50 bps.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective December 16, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

According to ICICI Bank’s website, “Resident senior citizen customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10 per cent for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 per cent per annum."

In five consecutive repo rate hikes this year, the RBI’s MPC has raised the key policy rate by 225 basis points this year in total, in order to control inflation. It raised the repo rate by 35 basis points last week. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial bank.

