India's First Small-Cap Fund in ULIP Segment Launched By Bajaj Allianz Life; Check Details

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The small-cap fund category has seen significant traction from investors in the other financial saving avenues, over the past few years. (Representative image)

The new fund offer period for Bajaj Allianz Life's small-cap fund ends on May 23, 2023

Bajaj Allianz Life, a leading private life insurer in India, has launched the country’s first small-cap fund in the ULIP segment that offers customers the opportunity to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks. The benchmark index is the Nifty Small Cap 100 index. The NFO (new fund offer) period for Bajaj Allianz Life’s small-cap fund ends on May 23, 2023.

“The equity investment strategy of the Bajaj Allianz Life Investment team revolves around identifying companies with a competitive advantage, good corporate governance, high ROE/ROCE, robust free cash flow, growth visibility and attractive valuations. The underlying philosophy is to uncover businesses with large market opportunities and prioritize Growth at a Reasonable Price from a valuation perspective," according to a statement.

It added that the Bajaj Allianz Life Small Cap Fund will invest a minimum of 60 per cent in small-cap stocks, and market-cap exposure is based on equity exposure re-scaled to 100 per cent.

Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “We are thrilled to launch the first-of-its-kind small-cap fund in the life insurance industry, with the focus on long-term wealth creation for our customers. This fund will strongly resonate with investors and support them in the journey towards achieving their life goals."

Small-Cap Fund Growth

The small-cap fund category has seen significant traction from investors in the other financial saving avenues, over the past few years;

    Small-cap equity funds have managed to outperform the benchmark Nifty Small Cap 100 index by a significant margin over the long term;

    Nifty Small-cap 100 index valuation has moderated from its highs and is now below the long-term average, making a case for investment in small-caps from a valuation perspective.

