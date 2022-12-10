PAN-Aadhaar Link: Tax Dept Says PAN to Become Inoperative if Not Linked by This Date

PAN-Aadhaar Link: It is compulsory for individual taxpayers to link their Aadhaar Card with a PAN card as your income tax return cannot be processed in case you have not done it till now. According to the Income-tax Act of 1961, all PAN holders who do not fall into the exempt category have until 31.3.2023, after which time their PANs would no longer be valid starting on April 1st, 2023 if they have not linked their PANs with Aadhaar.

As per the latest update on the tax department’s e-filing website, “All PAN holders, who do not come under the exempt category as per Notification No. 37/2017, dated 11th May, 2017 and have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. Failure to do so will lead to the unlinked PAN becoming inoperative.”

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. The income tax department has issued the same warning from their official Twitter account. The tweet reads: As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.4.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!

Hence, if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by the due date of March 31, 2023, then the PAN will become inoperative.

The Income Tax Department has also urged all PAN holders, those who do not come under the exempt category as per the Notifications No. 37/2017, dated 11th May, 2017 and who have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1000.

The Income Tax Department has mentioned on its website that “CBDT has extended the deadline of linking of Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and fee of Rs 1000 from 1st July 2022."

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

1. Visit “https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/" and under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar option’.

2. Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar number on the required fields and then click on ‘Validate’.

3. If Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, the message ‘PAN is already linked with the Aadhaar or with some other Aadhaar’ will be displayed on your screen.

4. However, if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar and you have paid a challan on the NSDL Portal, the payment information will be validated by electronic filing. You will receive a pop-up notification stating that “Your payment details are verified" after confirming PAN and Aadhaar.

5. After inputting the necessary details, click the Link Aadhaar option, and then enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile phone number.

6. After successfully submitting your request for an Aadhaar-PAN link, you may now check its status.

7. PAN Holders are required to wait 4-5 working days before submitting the linkage request if the payment details are not authenticated on the e-filing portal and if they have already paid the amount on the NSDL portal.

How to check PAN and Aadhaar linkage status?

1. Visit “https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/" and under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

2. Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and then click on the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option.

3. Your PAN and Aadhaar linkage status will be displayed on the screen upon successful validation.

4. PAN Holders should note that they need to check the status again if the UIDAI is still processing their request to link PAN and Aadhaar for confirmation.

Read all the Latest Business News here