PNB Revises FD Interest Rates; Hikes For One Tenure, Cuts For Another; Check Latest FD Rates

PNB FD Interest Rate Latest: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised the FD interest rate on one tenure and reduced that on another, with effect from May 18, 2023. The latest FD rates will be applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore. According to PNB’s website, the interest rate on fixed deposits of tenure of 444 days has been increased to 7.25 per cent a year from 6.80 per cent, while that on the 666 days tenure has been reduced from 7.25 per cent to 7.05 per cent.

According to the website, the highest FD interest rate in the general public category (below 60 years of age) will be offered on the 444 days tenure at 7.25 per cent. In the senior citizen category, the highest interest rate is also available on the 444 days category at 7.75 per cent. Super senior citizens (above 80 years of age) will be offered 8.05 per cent on the same tenure.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from May 18, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 1 year to 599 days: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

444 days: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

445-665 days: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

666 days: For General Public - 7.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.55 per cent

667 days to 2 years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent.