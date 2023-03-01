The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed dates for the premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank has provided the date for submitting the request for premature redemption and the date of coupon payment, apart from the issue date and SGB Series.

“In terms of Para 13 of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular IDMD.CDD.1100/14.04.050/2021-22 dated October 22, 2021, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds," the RBI said in the release on Tuesday, while providing the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

What Is Premature Withdrawal?

Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on Exchanges, if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.

What Do I Have to Do for Premature Redemption?

In the case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/Post Office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date. The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)? Who is the issuer?

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India. The SGB offers an alternative to holding gold in physical form.

Who is eligible to invest in the SGBs?

Persons resident in India as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 are eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual investors with subsequent change in residential status from resident to non-resident may continue to hold SGB till early redemption/maturity.

What are the tax implications on i) interest and ii) capital gain?

Interest on the Bonds will be taxable as per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided to long terms capital gains arising to any person on transfer of bond.

Read all the Latest Business News here