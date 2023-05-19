SBI Account Statement Now Available In Just 1 Call, Know Toll-Free Numbers

With time, many banking services have been made available online in the country. This has been very helpful as the crowd of customers has reduced in banks and work has also become easier. However, now the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank, has announced good news for its customers. According to reports, there will be no need for customers to come to the bank for the account statement.

Now, if you need your account statement, you can get it by sitting at home. For this, the bank has issued some numbers, which you will have to call to register the request. The account statement will be sent to your mobile phone through email as soon as you raise the request.

All one has to do is call the SBI Contact Centre to get the account statement over the phone from the comfort of their own home. One can call any toll-free number: 1800 1234 or 1800 2100. After making the call, one has to press 1 to get the account balance and transaction details.

After this, enter the last four digits of your bank account number. In the next step, one has to press 2 to get the account statement, after which the customer will be asked to select the statement period. As soon as they select the period of the statement, it will be sent to their email ID by the bank.

The banking sector has surely changed a lot over time. Earlier, individuals needed to stand in long lines in banks to pull out cash, and today, there are ATM cards that can help one compensate for things or withdraw cash. Banking practices have also evolved in tandem with technological advancements.

The impact of digitisation has had a significant impact on the banking industry over the past ten years. The way customers interact with their banks and the way banks run their businesses have changed as a result of the digital revolution. Earlier, traditional banks were the only reliable option for banking. However, today there are digitally based NBFCs, MFIs, and Neo banks that offer similar financial services.