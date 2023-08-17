SBI Amrit Kalash FD Deadline Extended, Get High Returns In 400 Days, Check All Details

SBI Amrit Kalash FD: The State Bank of India has released a circular stating that the deadline to apply for the 400-day Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme has been extended. The previous deadline, which was August 15, 2023, has now been changed to December 31, 2023.

The State Bank of India’s Amrit Kalash fixed deposit scheme was earlier valid till August 15. SBI launched this special FD scheme on February 15, 2023. The Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme is available to domestic and NRI customers. Interest on this fixed deposit can be availed at monthly, quarterly or half-yearly intervals. Interest deducted from TDS gets credited to the customer’s account.

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme Last Date

The validity period of the State Bank of India’s Amrit Kalash fixed deposit scheme extends until December 31, 2023.

SBI Amrit Kalash Interest Rate

For its regular customers and senior citizens, SBI Amrit Kalash is offering an interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

SBI Amrit Kalash Senior Citizen

Senior citizens are eligible for a rate of interest of 7.60%.

SBI Amrit Kalash Benefits

The SBI Amrit Kalash fixed deposit scheme will be valid on domestic retail term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. This includes Non-Resident Indian Rupee Term Deposits.

The fixed deposit scheme is also valid on new and renewal deposits. Term deposits and special term deposits also fall under the State Bank of India’s Amrit Kalash scheme.

Interest Payout

The interest on the Amrit Kalash scheme will be paid at monthly, quarterly or semi-annual intervals. For special term deposits, the interest will be paid on maturity. SBI will deposit the interest, net of TDS, in the customer’s account at the end of the FD’s tenure.

Tax On Amrit Kalash

The TDS on the scheme will be deducted as per the Income Tax Act. Loan facility is available on the SBI Amrit Kalash scheme. A premature withdrawal facility is also available.

How To Buy Amrit Kalash scheme & Amrit Kalash SBI Online

If you’re interested in investing in the unique SBI scheme, you have the option to visit an SBI branch to secure the SBI Amrit Kalash FD. Another booking method is available through Internet banking and the SBI YONO app. The interest earned on your fixed deposit can be received on a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis. The deducted TDS interest is deposited into the customer’s account. To seek exemption from tax deduction as per Income Tax (IT) Rules, you can make use of Form 15G/15H.