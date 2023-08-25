CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara Likely To Get Tenure Extension By 10 Months: Report
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 10:50 IST

New Delhi, India

According to SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63. Dinesh Khara will turn 63 next August.(Representative image)

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara's current tenure is supposed to end this October, but after the extension, he could head India's largest state-owned bank for another almost a year

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to get an extension of his tenure by another 10 months, according to a CNBC-TV18 report quoting sources. His current tenure is supposed to end this October, but after the extension, he could head India’s largest state-owned bank for another almost a year.

Dinesh Khara assumed the charge as SBI chairman on October 7, 2020. And, he will turn 63 next August. According to SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63.

According to the CNBC-TV18 report, SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari may also get a tenure extension. His current term is supposed to end in January 2024.

