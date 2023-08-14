CHANGE LANGUAGE
SBI's Ambitious Goal: 1 Lakh Customer Service Points By March 2024, Here's Latest Update
1-MIN READ

SBI's Ambitious Goal: 1 Lakh Customer Service Points By March 2024, Here's Latest Update

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking.

Currently, SBI manages about 79,000 such CSPs that act as a mini bank by carrying out limited transactions and sourcing business.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s biggest lender, aims for 1 lakh Customer Service Points (CSPs) across the country by the end of the current financial year.

The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking by way of handheld devices and introducing IRIS scan utility, SBI said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SBI organised a one-day workshop for their 25 National Business Correspondents (BCs).

Addressing the workshop SBI chairman Dinesh Khara outlined a vision map that will ensure achieving the technological changes necessary to offer unique solutions to optimally leverage the BC channel.

The event was also addressed by G B Panda, Principal Coordinator, Mission Office, Department of Financial Services who talked about various flagship schemes with regard to financial inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
