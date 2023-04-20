SBI Hiring Over 1,000 Retired Bank Personnel, Details Here

The State Bank of India is hiring retired bank staff on a contract basis for over 1,000 vacancies. The application process will remain open till April 30. To apply for the post, candidates need to visit the official website of SBI- bank.sbi/web/careers.

The recruitment includes 821 vacancies for Channel Manager Facilitator- Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 38 for Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC) and 172 openings for Channel Manager Supervisors Anytime Channels (CMS-AC). Retired bank staff who have work experience in ATM operations will be preferred.

The age of the candidates applying for the SBI recruitment must be between 60 and 63 years. The applicant must have a smartphone and the aptitude for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement, according to SBI’s notification.

Job responsibilities:

The SBI Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC) will monitor all AC products like ATMs / SWAYAMs / ADWMs/CDKs / GCC and more.

The Channel Manager Facilitator- Anytime Channels will be responsible for the overall ambience of ATM/ADWM-lobbies. The selected candidates will have ensure maximum availability and uptime of ADWMs /ATMs / GCC/SWAYAM / CDKs as per SBI’s guidelines.

The SBI Channel Manager Supervisors Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) will be in-charge of monitoring the performance of the CMF-AC. The personnel will also look after the e-surveillance system and ensure the effective vendor management of all products under the AC department.

The applicants will be selected for the post on the basis of shortlisting and interview. After the shortlisting committee constituted by SBI filters through the applications, a selected number of retired personnel will be called in for the interview process. The interview will carry 100 marks and the qualifying mark will be set by the bank. A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the cut-off marks decided by the bank. If more than one person gets the same marks, the candidates will be ranked on the merit list in the descending order of their age.

The SBI will not provide a stipend of any kind to the interviewees. The candidates will have to pay their own expenses. The call letter for the interview will not be sent by post. It will only be uploaded on the SBI’s website.

Pay scale

The pay will range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 41,000 per month.

