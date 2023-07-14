SBI, ICICI Bank RuPay Card Holders Can Now Link Their Credit Cards With BHIM

In a recent set of events, the customers of SBI and ICICI Bank can enjoy the convenience of UPI transactions with their SBI and ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Cards. The customers can avail of the facility by linking their credit card to the UPI app, and you’re good to go. This feature is currently available on the BHIM app (BHIM), operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). By connecting the RuPay credit cards from SBI and ICICI Bank to the BHIM app, customers can make online payments by scanning the Merchant UPI QR code at any desired location.

According to reports, the BHIM app allows to link RuPay credit cards from 11 banks. Similar to making payments with a bank account, one can now use their RuPay Credit Card to make UPI payments, where the amount will be deducted from the credit card.

In 2022, the RuPay Credit Card on UPI facility was introduced, enabling you to use your credit card at local stores by simply scanning it. If you possess a RuPay Credit Card, you can make online payments by scanning the UPI QR code.

It is important to note that certain payment types, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, cannot be made using this new service. However, apart from the BHIM app, RuPay credit cards from select banks are also live on popular UPI apps like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, PayZapp, and Freecharge.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link your RuPay Credit Card with the BHIM App:

Open the BHIM app on your device.

Click on the linked bank account option.

In the “Add Account" section, click on the “+" sign, which will display two options: “Bank Account" and “Credit Card details."

Select the credit card option and click on the relevant card. The app will display the credit card details linked to your mobile number.

Enter the last 6 digits and the validity period of your credit card.

Proceed by entering the OTP received on your mobile.

Create a UPI PIN to complete the registration process.

Now, you can scan the merchant’s UPI QR code, select the RuPay Credit Card, and finalize the payment by entering your UPI PIN.

With these simple steps, you can seamlessly link your RuPay Credit Card to the BHIM app and enjoy the convenience of UPI payments, making your transactions quick and hassle-free.