State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the public sector, has introduced a new promotion after its holiday offer called campaign rates, as part of which it is lowering home loan interest rates by 30 to 40 basis points. The deal is available until March 31, 2023. Customers, who take advantage of the new offer from SBI, can get standard home loans with interest rates as low as 8.60%. It is worth noting, though, that SBI’s house loan rates fluctuate according to credit ratings.

Here are the latest interest rates on home loans:

Regular Home Loan: SBI is offering rate reductions, ranging from 30 to 40 bps. These exemptions, however, only apply to credit scores starting at 700 and going up to or equivalent to 800.

Under the campaign, rates offer, SBI’s home loan rate is 8.60%, which is a 30 bps reduction from the standard rate of 8.90% on a CIBIL score of at least 800. On credit scores between 750 and 799 and 700 and 749, the bank is providing 40 basis points in concessions, bringing the rates down to 8.60% and 8.70%, respectively, from the standard rates of 9% and 9.10%.

Notably, SBI is also granting borrowers with scores of “NTC/NO CIBIL/-1" a 30 bps concession, bringing down their house loan rate from 9.10% to 8.80%. Home loan rates on credit scores between 650 and 699 remain steady at 9.20%, while rates on scores between 550 and 649 remain stable at 9.20%.

In a statement, SBI stated that the premium of 10 bps for loans up to 30 lacs with LTV > 80% and = 90% will remain in effect. Additionally, these rates include the 5 bps discount for female borrowers and the 5 bps discount for salary account holders for Privilege and Apon Ghar. A 10 bps discount on the above-proposed rates is provided for Shaurya & Shaurya Flexi Product to improve its defence personnel-focused solutions.

SBI has announced 30 basis points in concessions for each top-up loan for borrowers with credit ratings of 700 to 800 or higher.

In contrast to its standard rate of 9.30%, SBI’s top loan rate under the campaign rates offer is 9% for borrowers with scores greater than or equal to 800. In contrast to the typical rate of 9.40%, the rate for scores between 750 and 799 is 9.10%. Last but not the least, the rate is 9.20% instead of the standard 9.50% for credit scores between 700 and 749.

The rates remain at 9.60% for scores of 650 to 699, 9.90% for scores of 550 to 649, and 9.50% for scores of NTC/NO CIBIL/-1. Additionally, SBI is offering card rate concessions of 5 basis points for customers of MaxGain & Realty loans (apart from CRE Loans).

