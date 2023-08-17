CHANGE LANGUAGE
SBI Relief To Manipur; Loan Borrowers Get Moratorium On EMI & Interest; Check Details Here
SBI Relief To Manipur; Loan Borrowers Get Moratorium On EMI & Interest; Check Details Here

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Manipur News: The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly installments. (Representative image)

Manipur News: The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly installments. (Representative image)

Borrowers who are interested in availing relief must approach their home branches or any nearby SBI branch by August 31, 2023.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it is offering to extend relief on loans to its customers in Manipur, who have been affected by the ongoing unrest in the state. The public sector lender said it understands the challenges that individuals and businesses are facing in Manipur at this time, and the relief package is aimed at providing them with much-needed support.

SBI Relief Package For Manipur

The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly installments (EMIs), interest payments, and other installments. It will be available to borrowers whose accounts had not turned non-performing assets (NPAs) as on May 3, 2023, a SBI Manipur regional office notice said.

The package will be implemented based on an assessment date of May 4, 2023.

According to a report by news agency PTI, borrowers who are interested in availing relief must approach their home branches or any nearby SBI branch by August 31, 2023.

“The SBI’s relief package is a welcome move for borrowers in Manipur who have been affected by the unrest. The moratorium on EMIs and interest payments will provide them with much-needed breathing space, and help them to manage their finances as normal life and economic activities have taken a setback,” an official said.

