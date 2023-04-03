CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » SBI Server Down: Bank Says Services Restored, Issues Apology; Admits Technical Glitch
1-MIN READ

SBI Server Down: Bank Says Services Restored, Issues Apology; Admits Technical Glitch

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 20:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

SBI Server Down: The clarification came after several customers of the public sector bank complained.

The State Bank of India has issued a clarification statement on the server down time issue. The clarification came after several customers of the public sector bank on Monday complained that they are not able to use the digital services of the bank.

“We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch’, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," said the statement shared with News18.com.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," the statement added.

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Reportedly, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website mentioned the outrage on their official Twitter page. They mentioned: “User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST." Read more

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:April 03, 2023, 20:49 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 20:57 IST