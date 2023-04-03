SBI Server Down: Bank Says Services Restored, Issues Apology; Admits Technical Glitch

The State Bank of India has issued a clarification statement on the server down time issue. The clarification came after several customers of the public sector bank on Monday complained that they are not able to use the digital services of the bank.

“We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch’, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," said the statement shared with News18.com.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," the statement added.

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Reportedly, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website mentioned the outrage on their official Twitter page. They mentioned: "User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST."

