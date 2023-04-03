SBI Server Down: Users Complain Internet Banking, UPI Services Not Working

Several customers of State Bank of India on Monday complained on Twitter that they are not able to use the digital services of the bank.

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter saw many users raising the issue.

Some users said the they are facing issues since last few days. One such user tweeted. “Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI, Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses."

Another user wrote “Server of SBI bank is down since 3 days, Users are unable to use UPI and net banking services since 3 days. I was unable to pay in a mall and felt abashed. When @TheOfficialSBI will redress the consumers grievances. @RBI are we gonna become cashless economy this way? @PMOIndia.

Second working day of the new financial year and the SBI website is down. @TheOfficialSBI @RBI pic.twitter.com/mpRVH5ESBb— Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) April 3, 2023

I hope @TheOfficialSBI you have money and we are just facing a technical glitch from last 10 days.“NET BANKING IS NOT WORKING"#SBIDOWN— Harsh Patel (@hiharsh07) April 3, 2023

SBI IS DOWN IN ALL WAY, NO UPI, NO NET BANKING, NO YONO LITE NOTHING… #SBI #sbidown #sbin #Sbibank @TheOfficialSBI PLEASE MY ALL TRANSACTION ARE ON HOLD DUE TO SBI SEVER AND THERE SERVICES ARE DOWN……….. pic.twitter.com/2J8b7VFrPh— Ashish Shinde (@ashishinde2222) April 3, 2023

Reportedly, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website mentioned the outrage on their official Twitter page. They mentioned: “User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST."

