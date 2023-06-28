SBI WhatsApp Banking: Here's How You Avail This Service On Phone

If you are a State Bank of India customer, then here is some good news for you. The SBI has introduced a unique service for its millions of customers. You no longer need to go to the bank branch to get the bank statement. Let us tell you that people across the country are taking advantage of SBI’s banking services on a large scale.

SBI has likewise begun a unique programme for senior customers as well. Under this, senior citizens will now be able to get pension slips on WhatsApp while sitting at home. Pensioners will be able to obtain pension slips by messaging mobile numbers on WhatsApp. Not only this, but the general account holders of the bank will also be able to use the WhatsApp service to check the bank balance and check the Mini statement.

Message to this number:

SBI periodically launches numerous new services for its customers. However, to avail of this new service, the customer has to send Hi to WhatsApp number 9022690226. After this, you will be asked about your enquiry such as balance enquiry, Mini Statement or Pension Slip. All you need to do is select the facility you want to avail.

How to get the statement

To get the bank statement on your mobile, you have to call the SBI contact centre. You need to call any toll-free number for this: 1800 1234 or 1800 2100. Press 1 after you call to get the account balance and transaction information. Then enter your bank account’s last four digits. To obtain the account statement, press 2. Select the statement period following this step. The account statement will then be sent to your registered email address within a few minutes.

Take advantage of this service on WhatsApp

To take advantage of the WhatsApp banking service, you need to first register your number. Send an SMS to 7208933148 after typing WAREG, then a space followed by the account number, such as the WAREG account number. SMS has to be sent from the same number that is linked to the bank account. Now save the number +919022690226 on your phone. After saving, send Hi to this number, and then you will receive the required details while sitting at home.