The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday banned Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position in any of its listed companies or subsidiaries until further notice.

This comes as Chandra and Goenka allegedly siphoned off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.

This is a developing story, more details awaited