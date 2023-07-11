Secure Your Property Against Land Encroachment With These Vital Tips And Tricks

Owning a property is a significant achievement for many individuals, whether for personal use or investment purposes. But, it is crucial to be aware that neglected or abandoned properties can be vulnerable to land encroachment. Land encroachment is a prevalent issue in India, with numerous court cases pending. Understanding your property rights and knowing how to address legal challenges related to land encroachment is of utmost importance.

Wrongful encroachment or occupation of someone else’s land is considered a crime under the law. In India, cases related to land encroachment and illegal occupation are filed under the Land Encroachment Act. Every citizen needs to have a basic understanding of this act. However, taking preventive measures is the best approach to avoid such unfortunate situations. If you own vacant land or property, it is important to implement the following tactics to prevent encroachment and illegal occupation.

Erect a fence or boundary wall: Whether your property is located in the city or outside, it is advisable to construct a fence or boundary wall around it. Additionally, place a board with your name as the landowner in a prominent position. This simple yet effective method is widely used to deter encroachment.

Appoint a watchman: If your property is situated in a remote area, consider appointing a watchman to keep an eye on it. In the case of plots in planned layouts developed by reputed companies, they usually provide a caretaker to maintain the property. As the plot owner, you can communicate with the caretaker and ensure the property is well-protected.

Register your property: Upon purchasing a plot, it is important to form an association with other plot owners in the area and register it at the sub-registrar’s office. This collective entity allows you and other plot owners to address civil and security issues with local authorities, especially if there is any illegal occupation or encroachment on the premises.

Proper documentation for tenants: If you plan to rent out your vacant property, it is crucial to have proper documentation in place. Before allowing tenants to occupy your property, verify their identification at the nearby police station and obtain the necessary documents. Additionally, ensure that the lease agreement is renewed periodically on the same terms and conditions.

Taking these proactive measures can significantly reduce the risk of land encroachment and illegal occupation. By securing your property and staying vigilant, you can protect your rights as a landowner. It is advisable to consult with legal professionals to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations regarding property ownership and land encroachment.