Selling Insurance To Becoming Loan Agent, How To Earn Money From Banks

In many rural places and small towns, banking services are not available. In such cases, one can open a mini bank with the help of all the other banks. This will help you earn money as well.

The more transactions you do for a customer, the more you will earn from the bank. You can open a savings account, Recurring Deposit (RD) and Fixed Deposit (FD), issue Kisan Credit, offer withdrawal and deposit facility, invest in mutual funds and sell insurance to customers at mini banks or at Customer Service Points.

If you are looking forward to earning money with the help of banks, then here are some ideas-

All public and private sector banks offer health, general and life insurance. Banks usually hire agents to sell these products to potential customers in small towns and rural areas. The agent gets a commission of 20 per cent. So, if you sell insurance worth Rs 1 lakh, you will earn 20 per cent of it as commission, which is Rs 20,000. You will be paid on the basis of the total products you have sold in the entire month.

Many people need a loan but they do not know the process. You can opt to become a loan agent of the bank and help provide loans to people who are in need. In return, the bank will offer you a good commission. Some banks also hire people on a salary basis.

You can also opt to become a credit card salesman for the bank. You will have to sell credit cards to the right customers, for which the bank will give you commission and incentives as well on the basis of your performance.

Most of the government and private banks are listed in the stock market. You can earn handsome money by investing in the stocks of these banks. The return on these shares are also really good. Suppose you had invested Rs 10,000 in Bank A 38 years ago, you will be earning Rs 300 crore today.

Another way to ensure good returns every year is by opening a fixed deposit or recurring deposit in a bank. Apart from this, you can consider investing in mutual funds of a bank and get fat returns in the long term.