Namita Thapar Most Active Investor From Shark Tank India Season 1, With 59% Deals Fulfilled: Report

Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has emerged as the most active investor on Shark Tank India Season 1, according to PrivateCircle. She made commitments to invest in 22 companies on the reality show. As of July 12, 2023, investment filings have been completed for 13 of these companies, granting her the leading position with an impressive fulfilment rate of 59%. Other notable sharks on the show included Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Vineeta Singh.

As of now, the collective efforts of the sharks have resulted in 27 successful investment commitments out of a total of 65 made during Season 1. However, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal are currently at the bottom of the list. In terms of value, the sharks pledged to invest a total of Rs 40 crore in 65 companies during Season 1 and so far, Rs 17 crore has been invested across 27 startups.

Ghazal Alagh from Mamaearth ranked second in terms of investment rate, with a conversion rate of 57%. She fulfilled her promise of funding four out of the seven companies she had committed to. Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat secured the third spot, having invested in 12 out of the 28 startups he had committed funds to, resulting in an investment rate of 43%.

On the other hand, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, invested in only seven companies despite committing to 24 startups, placing him at the bottom of the table with a conversion rate of just 29%.

Sumanjan Kumar, the Lead Financial Analyst at PrivateCircle, said that some deals from the show might have fallen through due to concerns during company due diligence. He added saying, “Some start-ups seem to have passed on the Shark Tank deal to raise funding at higher valuations from other investors.”

Shark Tank Season 1 featured 117 businesses in all, and 65 of those received deal commitments live on air. In terms of Shark Tank India Season 2, which came to an end in March 2023, a total of 166 businesses made pitches, with 115 of them gaining commitments to sign deals. But so far, just one of them has filed investment filing.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover today reacted on this latest development saying he invested Rs 2.95 crores in 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1.

In a tweet, he said, “This makes me second highest deployer, only after @namitathapar

who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested."

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 19, 2023

Shark Tank India is a business reality TV show where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a group of investors known as Sharks. These Sharks are self-made millionaires who decide if they want to invest their money in fresh ideas. The show aims to help contestants by providing financial support and guidance to market and develop their businesses or products.